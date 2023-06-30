Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon New Look Revealed on Empire Cover

Zack Snyder's name has been trending on the Internet for many DC-related reasons in the last year, but now the acclaimed filmmaker is about to launch his own Star Wars-style universe with Netflix's Rebel Moon. After a year (or more) of secrecy, the marketing campaign for Rebel Moon is officially beginning.

Empire Magazine has dropped some new cover art featuring Rebel Moon on them – check those out below, along with the teasing captions that Empire included with them:

(Photo: Empire Magazine / Netflix)

A new galaxy awaits. @ZackSnyder's sci-fi epic #RebelMoon takes to the cover of Empire's world-exclusive new issue – with brand new interviews, never-before-seen images and more. On sale Thursday 6 July.

(Photo: Empire Magazine / Netflix)

On Empire's #RebelMoon subscriber cover, warrior robot Jimmy takes centre stage, adorned with his antler headdress – illustrated exclusively for Empire by @paulshipper.

What Is Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon About?

(Photo: Netflix)

"War comes to every world" in Rebel Moon, as the tagline teases. A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius They dispatch a young woman, Kora, with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the Tyrant.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella (Kingsman), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man 3), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon), Fra Fee (Hawkeye), Cary Elwes (Saw), and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon is another original work of Snyder's creation, alongside his zombie-horror film series Army of the Dead. Originally, Snyder wanted to make the film under the banner of Lucasfilm, but that plan changed when Disney acquired Lucasfilm:

"The concept came from being at film school," Snyder previously told Vanity Fair. "I think I had a pitch class — what would be a cool idea for a movie? And I was like: 'A defending-the-village space movie.' Only afterward, I thought it would fit in the Star Wars universe. Then it went all the way back around. It's been literally on the back burner for a long time. I don't even know if the burner was on for a lot of that time."

Snyder ultimately partnered with Netflix, and according to writer Shay Hatten (the John Wick sequels), the results are pretty awesome:

"Rebel Moon is... in post-production right now. Zack [Snyder] is editing away, and I've seen bits and pieces of it. I've seen scenes here and there and a cut of the trailer. I haven't seen the full movie myself yet, but I'm very, very excited about it. I really feel so lucky to get to work with Zack.... And I think with Rebel Moon, people will just see that it's him really getting to unleash his visual imagination to the fullest extent. And I think people will really dig it."

Rebel Moon arrives on Netflix on December 22nd.