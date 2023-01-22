Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Will Be More Than One Movie, Netflix Exec Confirms

Last week, Netflix released the first footage of Zack Snyder's long-awaited upcoming sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, as part of a teaser for the streaming platform's overall 2023 original films and while the teaser gave fans of the filmmaker just a taste of something to look forward to with the film, now there's something else they can get excited about. Netflix executive Ori Marmur confirmed that Rebel Moon will be more than one movie, specifically that it is a two-film project. Speaking with Variety, Marmur spoke about working with Snyder on the project and how the filmmaker wanted to "push the envelope" with the making of the film, much as he had previously with Army of the Dead.

"Zack came in with so much passion," Marmur said. "This is a film that he's had in mind for decades. As you know, he's spent so much time working on other people's IP at other studios. We worked with him on Army of the Dead and we did things that others couldn't do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience. With Rebel Moon he wanted to push the envelope again. When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It's the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like Star Wars."

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The ensemble cast for the film includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

Rebel Moon is set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on December 22nd.

