Marvel Star Karen Gillan Reveals Which Version of Poison Ivy She Wants to Play in the DCU

James Gunn has been known to work with the same actors time and time again, largely because he already has an established working relationship with them. It's because of that many are expecting to see members of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy in the DC Universe before too long at all. If Karen Gillan gets her choice, she'll eventually play Poison Ivy in the Gunn-led franchise; in fact, Gillan has a very specific version of the character she'd like to portray.

"A version of Poison Ivy that's] in a relationship with Harley Quinn sounds excellent," Gillan said in a new chat with ScreenRant.

Is Karen Gillan playing Poison Ivy?

This isn't the first time Gillan has said she wants to play Poison Ivy in live-action. This time last year, Gillan said Poison Ivy was her top choice if she got to choose a DCU role.

"I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool," Gillan told Total Film. "Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn't talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far."

Are Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn still a couple?

Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn's romance has been a popular story for the duo across mediums. The most popular version of it, however, was the one seen in Max's animated Harley Quinn series.

"We still have the occasional fan reaction of 'I don't like Harley and Ivy together. She should get back with the Joker,' which we're never going to do," Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker previously told AV Club. "Harley and Ivy will never break up in the series as long as we have a say. That's something that we never want to touch again."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

