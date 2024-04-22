Kathryn Newton Reflects on Ant-Man: "Easiest Job of My Life"

According to Kathryn Newton, taking on the role of Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was one of the easiest acting gigs of her career. While it remains to be seen when we may see Newton back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she's staying busy by starring in the new horror film Abigail. Her role in Abigail is a slight departure from Ant-Man 3, as she plays the computer expert in a group of kidnappers. There are some differences between acting in a superhero ensemble movie compared to an intense horror flick, but if you listen to Newton, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was much easier.

"I think the Marvel movie, actually. But I don't know... This was, physically, actually harder than Ant-Man," Kathryn Newton said when comparing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Abigail (via Cinepop). "Ant-Man was the easiest job of my life. It was really fun... And this one was just as fun, but it was different. We had a real set, we had real props, real people. So whatever inspiration you get is from what's happening right in front of you and I didn't have to make it up, there was no green screen. And that was much more freeing than I was prepared for."

Will Kathryn Newton star in a Young Avengers MCU project?

With the recent surge in stars like Hailee Steinfeld, Kathryn Newton, Iman Vellani, and more making their debuts in the MCU, fans have begun speculating that their characters could come together to form the Young Avengers. The hype for Young Avengers grew even louder when Steinfeld's Kate Bishop had a surprise appearance in The Marvels' post-credits scene, where she was recruited by Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel for what could possible be Young Avengers.

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for [the possibility of being a Young Avenger]," Newton told The Hollywood Reporter after being asked about The Marvels stinger. "You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies. So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that's growing up with a film. It's such a big part of my life. But they don't really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don't take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let's finish one movie and then let's continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

What is Abigail about?

The description of Abigail reads, "After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl."

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.