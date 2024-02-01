Young Avengers: Kathryn Newton Breaks Silence on Long-Awaited MCU Team-Up Movie

Among the list of Marvel projects that fans hope see the light of day, there has especially been a fervor around the Young Avengers. The prospect of the fan-favorite team assembling in live action began to be teased in Phase Four of the franchise, and although a Young Avengers project has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios, the final scene of the recent film The Marvels showed Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) recruiting Kate Bishop / Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) to the cause. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton reacted to The Marvels' tease for Young Avengers, and revealed she's excited by the prospect of returning to the MCU for that project.

"I did! I heard through the Quantum Realm birdies," Newton explained. "I heard that there was a cool tag, and I was pretty excited to see that and hear that."

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for [the possibility of being a Young Avenger]," Newton continued. "You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies. So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that's growing up with a film. It's such a big part of my life. But they don't really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don't take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let's finish one movie and then let's continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

Who Will Be on the MCU's Young Avengers?

While an exact roster for the MCU's Young Avengers has not been confirmed, there have certainly been teases about a lot of young heroes who potentially could join the group. In addition to Kamala, Kate, and Cassie, fans have theorized that Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard), Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne), Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) could all be shoe-ins for the roster.

"It would be pretty awesome to have a pretty young, diverse cast altogether," Gomez explained while speaking with ComicBook.com last year. "Just the thought of that is pretty awesome. Just knowing that we all support one another. And I saw Kathryn [Newton], she came to [Dancing With the Stars]. It's just one of those things that it would be nice to have a fun moment altogether."

