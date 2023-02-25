Katy O'Brian Compares Ant-Man 3 Experience to The Mandalorian and Black Lightning

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now underway with last week's release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film not only serves as the threequel for the larger Ant-Man franchise, but the introduction of some new characters into the saga. That includes Jentorra (Katy O'Brian), the leader of the Quantum Realm's freedom fighters who plays a key role in the film's proceedings. O'Brian is no stranger to the superhero space, having played Sara Grey on The CW's Black Lightning, and Kimball on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson about her role in Quantumania, O'Brian outlined how these previous superhero projects helped her new role.

"It definitely helps to be able to work with a blue screen and to be able to pretend things are there that aren't," O'Brian explained. "I think that's one of the more difficult things that we have to deal with with special effects technology now. That was really helpful. Trying to understand this world that they've built in a very short period of time is also really helpful. I think Black Lightning was the most difficult because I was just given a bunch of sci-fi jargon, that some days I would have a few hours to have four pages ready to shoot. So that was solid prep for this."

O'Brian also cited her role as a Comms Officer on Season 2 of The Mandalorian, in episodes that happened to be directed by Quantumania's Peyton Reed, as being a key part of this new film's experience.

"I have always been a Marvel fan," O'Brian revealed. "Growing up, my brother and I will watch Saturday morning cartoons, X-Men, Spider-Man. We were there every day. So I feel like everyone wants to be in a Marvel movie. They're really excited about it. It's epic. It's an adventure. You get to do crazy, fun, quirky characters. When I found out it was Ant-Man, because I had no idea what I was auditioning for, I was like, 'Oh, that's Peyton. That's Peyton's property.' He directs that and I worked with him in Mandalorian and he was an amazing director. He is so fun to work with. He has just good vibes on set all day, low stress. It's awesome. And then when I met with him and he described Jentorra as this Red Sonia, Conan the Barbarian, just epic baddy. I was like, 'Yes, 100%.' I think she's the only character in the MCU that I really wanted to play. I mean was like, it was a dream role for sure."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing exclusively in theaters.