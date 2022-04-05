Keanu Reeves Classic Action Film Makes Surprising Surge on Netflix

One of the great things about streaming services is that, because of their rich catalogs of entertainment offerings, there’s virtually no shortage of entertainment and not just new releases. Much loved classics and less current releases are also right at our fingertips and this week, a classic Keanu Reeves action film is among those that fans have been reaching for, virtually. John Wick Chapter 2 is making a surprising surge on Netflix’s global top 10 for the week, coming in at the number 5 spot having been watched for 7.8 million hours this week.

Released in 2017, John Wick: Chapter 2 stars Reeves as retired hitman John Wick who is forced back into his old life in order to fulfill a blood oath to an Italian crime lord. The film was well-received by both fans and critics and performed well at the box office. The film was followed by John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in 2019 and a fourth film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is expected in 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And John Wick: Chapter 2 isn’t the only older release in the top ten. Shrek, Despicable Me 2, and even 6 Underground are all in the list as well as some newer films, including The Adam Project and Rescued by Ruby. Read on to see the films making up Netflix’s global top ten this week.

1. The Adam Project

“Comedy, action, and sci-fi fuel this feel-good adventure about a fighter pilot who travels back in time and teams up with his 12-year-old self.”

2. Rescued by Ruby

“Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby.”

3. Gemini Man

“A recently-retired sniper faces off with a younger, stronger, cloned version of himself that a covert government agency has engineered to kill him.”

4. Windfall

“A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.”

5. John Wick: Chapter 2

“Forced to honor a debt form his past, John Wick assassinates a target he has no wish to kill, then faces betrayal at the hands of his sponsor.”

6. The Dead Don’t Die

“A celestial event raises the dead in the normally placid town of Centerville, a situation the police chief and his deputy struggle to control.”

7. 6 Underground

“After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”

8. A Walk Among the Tombstones

“A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.”

9. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

10. Despicable Me 2

“As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”