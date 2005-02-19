Keanu Reeves' Constantine Co-Star Says Sequel Is in the Works

✖

DC and horror fans alike have long loved the Keanu Reeves-starring Constantine film that debuted back in 2005, and there has consistently been a push for a sequel in the 15 years since. Everyone involved with the project seems to be interested in making another film, but it has never really gotten off the ground. The winds may have changed, however, as one of the movie's stars is now saying that there is a sequel on the way.

Peter Stormare, who plays Lucifer in Constantine, took to Instagram to share an online story praising his performance. The image reads, "In Constantine, Peter Stormare plays one of the best versions of Satan in film history." That in and of itself is hardly a story, but the caption of Stormare's post is what everyone is paying attention to. The actor writes, "Sequel In The Works."

There has been no official update on a Constantine sequel from DC or Warner Bros., nor has Reeves offered any sort of confirmation. There have, however, been reports of a new Constantine project in the works from JJ Abrams.

After signing an overall deal with Warner Bros., it was revealed that Abrams is putting together a Justice League Dark TV series at HBO Max. The Star Wars and Star Trek director will be bringing to life the team that famously includes Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna. There has been no indication as to whether Abrams would consider using Reeves or TV's Matt Ryan to play the Hellblazer, or if he will cast someone totally new to the character.

In addition to the Justice League Dark series, there have been reports that Abrams is also working on a standalone TV project for Constantine, though that hasn't been confirmed. Could this potentially be what Stormare is referring to?

Following the Constantine film, DC tried bringing the character to the small screen with his own TV series on NBC. The show was praised for its casting of Matt Ryan as the titular character, but was ultimately cancelled after its first season. The love for Ryan's performance persevered, and the actor was brought into the Arrowverse on The CW, where he currently stars in DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Would you like to see another Keanu Reeves Constantine movie? Let us know in the comments!