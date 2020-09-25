J.J. Abrams Reportedly Working on Zatanna, Constantine Shows for HBO Max

✖

It looks like JJ Abrams might suddenly be one of the busiest creatives in the WarnerMedia family. Months after news first surfaced the filmmaker and his team at Bad Robot are in the process of developing a Justice League Dark series for HBO Max, Abrams' new universe may be starting to take shape. Now, buried in a separate story from THR, it looks like two of the rumored spin-offs may have been identified — Zatanna and Constantine.

Both long-time members of the same group in the comics, Zatanna Zatara and John Constantine are a pair of characters that would be a welcome sight to most fans of the property. A version of Constantine currently appears in The CW's Arrowverse played by Matt Ryan, while Zatanna last appeared in live-action during a handful of Smallville appearances. Her iteration on Smallville was played by Inhumans alum Serinda Swan.

Now the DC Multiverse is in full swing, it's unknown what version of the characters could be. Though little's been revealed, one might think Abrams will want a fresh take on the storytelling involved in his new universe and will choose to cast his own actors in the roles. That said, there has been substantial speculation of late that Warner Brothers could somehow lure Keanu Reeves back to reprise the role he played during 2005's Constantine.

Abrams and Bad Robot currently have a first-look deal at WarnerMedia, something that reportedly netted the A-list filmmaker upwards of $250 million. When Bad Robot's Justice League Dark series was first announced, studio executives confirmed it was just the tip of the iceberg for the creator and his team.

"What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie," former HBO Max chief Kevin Reilly said during the show's initial announcement. "What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max."

Abrams' Justice League Dark has yet to set a release date.

