Infamous Keanu Reeves Bomb Rising Up Through the Netflix Top 10
Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest and most beloved movie stars on the planet, anchoring massive hits across multiple decades. Reeves has starred in iconic films like The Matrix, Speed, and John Wick, establishing himself as one of the most reliable action stars in all of Hollywood. That said, not every swing can be a hit, and Reeves has dealt with a couple of misses over the course of his career. One of those misses, believe it or not, is getting a lot of attention on Netflix as of late.
The 2013 film 47 Ronin was both a critical and commercial disappointment. Even with Reeves in the lead role, the film was met with very negative reviews and failed to even make back its production budget at the box office. Despite the film's initial failure a decade ago, it has found an audience on Netflix (the same streaming service where a standalone 47 Ronin sequel was released).
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features 47 Ronin in the fifth overall position, behind a trio of Netflix originals and Clint Eastwood's The Mule. For whatever reason, people are discovering 47 Ronin 10 years after it was released, potentially because of how popular Reeves has remained over the years.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."prevnext
2. The Mule
"In dire financial straits and estranged from his family, an ornery old horticulturist becomes a delivery driver for a Mexican drug cartel."prevnext
3. Take Care of Maya
"In this documentary, an anguished couple in Florida battles authorities for custody of their ailing daughter after being accused of child abuse."prevnext
4. Extraction
"A hardened gun-for-hire's latest mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son."prevnext
5. 47 Ronin
"This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 Samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master's death."prevnext
6. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."prevnext
7. My Little Pony: The Movie
"When the evil Storm King threatens the Ponyville residents, the courageous Mane 6 ponies journey beyond the borders of Equestria to save their home."prevnext
8. Unbroken
"Olympic track star Louis Zamperini becomes a pilot during World War II and endures a brutal struggle for survival when he is captured by the Japanese."prevnext
9. The Angry Birds Movie
"Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island."prevnext
10. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
"As a lionhearted boy who can't wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom."prev