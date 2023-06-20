Infamous Keanu Reeves Bomb Rising Up Through the Netflix Top 10

Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest and most beloved movie stars on the planet, anchoring massive hits across multiple decades. Reeves has starred in iconic films like The Matrix, Speed, and John Wick, establishing himself as one of the most reliable action stars in all of Hollywood. That said, not every swing can be a hit, and Reeves has dealt with a couple of misses over the course of his career. One of those misses, believe it or not, is getting a lot of attention on Netflix as of late.

The 2013 film 47 Ronin was both a critical and commercial disappointment. Even with Reeves in the lead role, the film was met with very negative reviews and failed to even make back its production budget at the box office. Despite the film's initial failure a decade ago, it has found an audience on Netflix (the same streaming service where a standalone 47 Ronin sequel was released).

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features 47 Ronin in the fifth overall position, behind a trio of Netflix originals and Clint Eastwood's The Mule. For whatever reason, people are discovering 47 Ronin 10 years after it was released, potentially because of how popular Reeves has remained over the years.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!