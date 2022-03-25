Despite being one of the biggest and most beloved film stars around, Keanu Reeves is seeing many of his film disappear from streaming services in China. The actor has been a massive name in China for some time, and his recent film The Matrix Resurrections was the first to hit theaters in China after a long Hollywood hiatus in the country’s multiplexes. Now, following Reeves’ outspoken support of Tibet, China is opting to keep the actor off of screens.

Earlier this month, Reeves showed public support for Tibet, participating in a benefit concert for Tibet House, a nonprofit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. China rejects the idea of Tibetan independence and is using censorship to show just how much it disagrees with Reeves’ stance.

According to the Los Angeles Times, many of Reeves films started disappearing from Chinese streaming services last week. The platform iQiyi now shows the message “Sorry, no result related to Keanu Reeves were found,” when a user searches his name. The Matrix, Speed, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure are all films that have been deleted from Chinese streaming services.

Despite the issues with China, Reeves remains as popular as ever with the rest of the world. The Matrix Resurrections has become a favorite amongst many franchise fans already, though Reeves wasn’t sure he’d even appear in it when conversations surrounding a fourth film started taking place.

“When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me,” Reeves explained earlier this year. “Neo’s getting a second chance at his life, and he’s getting a second chance with the person that he says is ‘the only person I ever loved.’” He previously shared with EW, “The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

The Matrix Resurrections is now available on Digital HD and will be returning to HBO Max sometime this year. Reeves will be voicing Batman in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets.