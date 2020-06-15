Keanu Reeves Auctioning Off 15 Minute Zoom Call to Benefit Children's Cancer Charity

✖

If you've ever wanted to have a nice little chat with Keanu Reeves, now's your chance. On Monday, the Hollywood megastar announced he is donating a 15-minute Zoom chat to one lucky fan who'd want to bid on the opportunity. All monies raised will go directly to Shine for Camp, an initiative from Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based children's cancer-fighting non-profit.

As it stands now, no bids have been accepted on the auction, though the non-profit has it valued at $10,000. If you have an interest in sneaking in a bid real quick, you can do so on the auction website here.

"Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him," the auction's description reads. "This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves."

As with anything, there is some fine print involved. In this case, the auction says the Zoom cast must take place the week of July 6th at a time to be agreed upon by both the auction winner and Reeves. "Camp Rainbow Gold and/or the celebrity has the right to cancel the call if there is threatening or inappropriate behavior," the listing's restrictions say. "Non-transferable, no returns or exchanges, not available for resale and no cash value."

Prior to being shut down by the spread of COVID-19, Reeves had been filming his role on Matrix 4, a movie that's since been delayed from a May 2021 slot all the way to April 1, 2022. Reeves had been in the news cycle recently otherwise, after his John Wick stunt double Jeremy Fry said the actor is just as amazing as most people believe.

"He is a giver, he is selfless, he works tirelessly, " Fry shared earlier this month. "Every good thing you’ve heard about him is 110% true." Fry went on to explain that Reeves was often self-critical because getting stunts right was important to him. While filming John Wick 2, Fry and Reeves bonded over their shared love for motorcycles. Fry revealed, "He goes, 'Hey, how would you like to go to Laguna Seca?' and when Keanu Reeves asks you if you wanna go pretty much anywhere, you say yes.’" He added, "Turns out he had rented Laguna Seca, which is a very well-known popular racetrack in California, and he rented it for two days, private rental, there were about eighty of his friends and people he knew. There were celebrities there, people from different industries there, a huge cross-section of people. He put us up in local hotels, he catered breakfast, lunch, dinners." He recalled, "That was a very special time for me for many different reasons."

