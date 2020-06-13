The Matrix 4 Delayed Nearly a Full Year

✖

The cards continue to fall. As reshuffling at the box office continues to take place Friday afternoon, The Matrix 4 is the latest movie to receive a new release date. Warner Brothers has announced the Lana Wachowski feature will now be released on April 1, 2022, nearly a full year after its previously announced date of May 21, 2021. Earlier in the afternoon, Warner announced it was delaying Wonder Wonder 1984 from its August spot this year to a cool October release and Christopher Nolan's Tenet had been bumped two weeks.

The latest news about the highly anticipated fourth Matrix flick was the fact the cast involved reportedly signed "eight-week extensions" of their contracts. It was reported then the production was aiming to restart in July after being shut down for a solid portion of 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Chad Stahelski, the former stuntman to Matrix lead Keanu Reeves, recently revealed he'd been hired by the production to help plan some stunts for the feature. "First of all, creatively, Lana’s one of the most unique people I’ve ever worked with in the industry," Stahelski said in a recent interview.

He added, "Just a fantastic mind. She’s a great director who loves to direct her own action. I mean, with her, you never discuss an action sequence. It’s the sequence. You hear me say it all the time; you probably hear Dave Leitch say it all the time. Action and story don’t cut; they don’t separate. So you have somebody like Lana, who’s going, 'We’re going to do this and this and this.' She’s got some really great ideas. She knows the visual style. She knows what she’s trying to say in the sequence. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it in collaboration."

The stuntman-turned-filmmaker then teased some of the stunts involved in the feature, saying Wachowski's ideas for the movie are next-level. "She’s probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I’ve ever worked with because she’s always taking your ideas and going, 'Okay, how do we make it better?' So, I hope that answers your question," the director said.

He concluded, "The ideas she came to us with were, you know, not only were they cool, but they were fun. All I can say about what she’s doing on the next Matrix is, if you love the Matrix trilogy, you’re going to love what she’s doing because she’s brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want."

