Keeper Teaser Confirms The Monkey and Longlegs Director Is Going to Freak Us Out Again

The first teaser for Osgood Perkins’ new movie Keeper hit the internet on Monday, and while it doesn’t tell us much about the movie’s plot, it promises to terrify us all over again. The movie was written by Nick Lepard and stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland. The teaser bears the enigmatic title “You’re not right for this place,” which is echoed in the only dialogue in the whole clip. Perkins is known for writing and directing some of the scariest horror movies in recent years, including Longlegs and The Monkey. Keeper is scheduled to hit theaters on November 14th.

Keeper follows a couple celebrating their anniversary with a trip to a secluded cabin by themselves. However, Malcolm (Sutherland) is abruptly called back to the city, and once alone, Liz (Maslany) unearths some horrifying secrets hidden in their getaway. The teaser doesn’t give us much of this plot, consisting mostly of eerie, lingering close-up shots of Maslany and other women, culminating in a few bloody harsh cuts.

This enigmatic preview is perfect for Perkins’ style. Perkins is the son of actor Anthony Perkins, who played Norman Bates in Psycho. He started his career as a child actor, but moved into screenwriting in 2010. Perkins made his directorial debut in 2015 with The Blackcoat’s Daughter, followed by I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House the following year.

Perkins’ reputation among horror aficionados really kicked off last year with Longlegs, a supernatural thriller incorporating a strange mystery and some striking visual effects. A guerrilla marketing campaign helped raise the movie’s mystique and stature among fans, while the final product lived up to the hype. Critics praised the movie for cobbling together “gonzo” elements without completely breaking the audience’s immersion or disrupting the story.

Perkins’ follow-up was The Monkey, a Stephen King adaptation released back in February. It, too earned Perkins a lot of praise and made fans eager to see more from him as a writer-director. Many were pleased to see him returning to original material in Keeper, rather than making another adaptation. To some, this will be the true successor to Longlegs. It even returns to the mysterious haunted house set-up of his previous success.

The Keeper premiere date is coming up fast, but the movie is still mysterious in many ways. Many commenters say they’re hoping to keep it that way until the movie hits theaters on November 14th.