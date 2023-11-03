Kendall and Kylie Jenner Dress Up as Batman Forever's Sugar and Spice For Halloween

Kendall and Kylie Jenner celebrated Halloween this year with a pair of themed costumes that served as a throwback to their very early childhood. The celebrity spawn dressed up as Sugar and Spice, Two-Face and the Riddler's molls in Batman Forever. The characters, originally played by Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar, were the angel and devil on the villains' shoulders during the film (and presumably a welcome distraction for Tommy Lee Jones, who reportedly grew frustrated with Jim Carrey's zany antics behind the scenes during the film's production). In the script, the pair were known as "Leather and Lace," an aesthetic that remained even after the name change.

The Jenners shared some photos on Instagram (and a short clip featuring the costumes to TikTok). In the photos, you can get a good sense for how much effort and expense went into the costumes.

You can see the images below.

The characters are part of a long tradition of Batman adaptations bringing on beautiful women to serve in morally gray roles, not too far off from what you might expect from James Bond. After Forever, Schumacher's Batman & Robin featured Vivica A. Fox as Ms. B. Haven, who hung out with Mister Freeze (Arnold Schwazenegger).

Looking back on the movie, Fox said that while she's sorry it didn't resonate better with audiences, she has continued to sign dozens of photos of her Batman and Robin character over the years as fans approach her with 8x10s at the ready.

"I think that was the most popular aspect of the movie -- they liked my costume, and Uma's," Fox joked during a June interview with ComicBook.com.

As for Sugar and Spice, the novelization of Batman Forever reveals that they fled Gotham after their bosses got caught. Presumably, we would have seen that beat take place in the Joel Schumacher cut of the movie; the novelization comes from an earlier draft of the script, and numerous elements that don't make it into the movie, are in the book. While not part of the comic book canon, the characters of Sugar and Spice have since shown up in an Arkhamverse comic, flanking Two-Face in Batman: Arkham City and proving that, in the wide multiverse of DC, almost no characters are truly one-off.