Kevin Bacon Says He's Just "Waiting for The Call" for a Tremors Sequel

Tremors is one of the movies that helped propel Kevin Bacon to the mainstream, and the actor is looking to get back to the franchise. Friday afternoon, Bacon shared his interest in returning to the project, telling his followers on Twitter he's simply "waiting for the call" to return to his character Valentine McKee.

Bacon has appeared as the handyman in two projects of the Tremors franchise, the initial film and a 2018 television pilot that was never ordered to series. Since the first film's release in 1990, a total of seven films have been released in addition to a mini-series that ran for 26 episodes. That's not counting the ill-fated Bacon-starring pilot either.

I’m just waiting for the call…🪱 https://t.co/5H3zOB7IHw — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) January 27, 2023

This isn't the first time Bacon has suggested he'd be willing to return to the franchise. In 2021, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star revealed Tremors is the only movie he's starred in that he's gone back to watch.

"It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don't look back at all," Bacon revealed to Esquire at the time. "In fact, Tremors is the only movie of mine that I have rewatched since it's come out."

As such, he reached out to Jason Blum and that's when the wheels began turning on the television pilot. "We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea," Bacon added. "Universal didn't want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn't work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, 'What would you think about doing it as a series?'"

In the same profile, Bacon revealed he's still willing to do a series, even if it's for the the film's 35th anniversary in 2025. In a separte interview, the actor admitted he was dumbfounded as to why the pilot wasn't picked up to series.

"We made an excellent pilot outside of Albuquerque, recreated the town, had a really great cast, director, and writer and to this day I still don't understand why they didn't want to move forward with it," Bacon shared with Dread Central in 2020. "It's a real head-scratcher for me. If I honestly thought the pilot was sh-t then I'd say we just didn't crack it but it was cool, and that's a really hard balance to get, between funny and scary, as you know, that's the sweet spot. Tremors was good at that, as were Shaun of the Dead and Get Out. But yeah, it was for a series, not a TV movie."

Bacon's Tremors is now streaming for free on Tubi.