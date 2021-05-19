Kevin Bacon Admits Tremors Is the Only Film He Starred in That He Has Rewatched

✖

Actor Kevin Bacon has starred in a number of cinematic classics over the decades, but when it comes to revisiting his own films, the actor recently admitted that the only film he can rewatch is 1990's Tremors. The actor didn't immediately appreciate the monster movie when it was released, as it failed to make a big impression at the box office, which is why the actor never returned for one of its many sequels. He did, however, return to the franchise for the first time to film a pilot for a planned TV series on SYFY, though that project failed to move forward.

“It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don't look back at all," Bacon revealed to Esquire. "In fact, Tremors is the only movie of mine that I have rewatched since it's come out.”

Bacon went on to recall how he not only wanted to reprise his role of Valentine McKee, but he thought the timing was right for a return, as plans for the TV series started to gestate following the film's 25th anniversary.

“We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea,” Bacon detailed. “Universal didn't want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn't work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?’”

While that first attempt to adapt the concept into a series didn't pan out, Bacon isn't ruling out the opportunity entirely.

“I would still love to do it, believe me. Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We'll keep going," the actor expressed.

The franchise did continue, however, with six direct-to-video sequels. If a new Tremors TV series moved forward, it's unknown if a new pilot would be ordered or if it would follow the previous iteration, with Bacon himself still not understanding why it didn't move forward.

"We made an excellent pilot outside of Albuquerque, recreated the town, had a really great cast, director, and writer and to this day I still don’t understand why they didn’t want to move forward with it," Bacon shared with Dread Central last summer. "It’s a real head-scratcher for me. If I honestly thought the pilot was sh-t then I’d say we just didn’t crack it but it was cool, and that’s a really hard balance to get, between funny and scary, as you know, that’s the sweet spot. Tremors was good at that, as were Shaun of the Dead and Get Out. But yeah, it was for a series, not a TV movie."

