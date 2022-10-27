Marvel's Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on James Gunn's New DC Role

The landscape of superhero movies got shaken up this week, with the first details surrounding the newly-formed DC Studios. The subdivision of Warner Bros. Discovery will be making a more concerted effort to build out movies and TV shows inspired by DC Comics — and at the helm will be The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have been announced to be co-CEOs. The news was definitely surprising to fans for a lot of reasons, including that Gunn has already had a lengthy tenure at Marvel Studios with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. While speaking to Deadline at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed Gunn's new role, and indicated that he will definitely support whatever Gunn ends up making.

"He's got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he's well aware of," Feige said, referencing Gunn's MCU swan song with next year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "But after that, I'll be first in line to see anything he does."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning on November 1st, Gunn and Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

