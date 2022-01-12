James Gunn Says Kevin Feige and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast Are Freaking Out Over How Good the Movie Is

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is finally making its return to the big screen, as director James Gunn and his cast are hard at work bringing the trilogy to a close. Marvel fans have been beyond is excited to see what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has in store, and it sounds like the internal hype for the film at Marvel is somehow being exceeded. Some of what has been shot so far has everyone behind the scenes stoked to see the rest.

While promoting his new DC series Peacemaker, Gunn spoke with Collider about his progress on Guardians 3. He talked about Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji blowing people away with his new Marvel role, and how everything is coming together quite well.

“It’s going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out,” Gunn said. “I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went… They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

There’s no word yet on who Iwuji is playing in Guardians 3 (some have speculated that he could be the High Evolutionary), but the actor is having the time of his life working on the Marvel threequel.

“I feel James and I have a great collaboration, even on the project we’re doing now, which stretches me even further,” Iwuji told . “And he really does stretch me. I feel we have this wonderful combination of him trusting my choices, but him also seeing my choices and recognizing when I can go much further, and surprising me with how much further he can make me get. It feels like a wonderful reciprocal collaboration and I’m having a ball. The time of my life.”

The core five members of the Guardians team are returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with Mantis and Kraglin. The only confirmed new character so far is Adam Warlock, who is being portrayed by Will Poulter.

