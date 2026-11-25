We’re three weeks away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and even though we’re closer every day some fans still want to find the Marvel spoilers, luckily Kevin Feige has a compass for you. Fresh off the new trailer for the film, and rumors that are as endless as the multiverse itself, Marvel fans are still trying to predict what will happen next in the big crossover movie, even if it means finding out ahead of time how right they are. Speaking to this elusive hunt, Feige revealed the best place for it, and it’s exactly where you think.

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“If you wanted spoilers for The Odyssey, you could go read the book. If you want spoilers for Doomsday and Secret Wars, you can go look at the comics,” Feige told EW. “It is very much the same thing that we’re doing, which is the fun of what happens in the culmination of an incursion, multiversal-collapse event, and what Doctor Doom does next. And that very much is what Secret Wars is.” Though Feige’s clear sense of telling fans what to do on their spoiler hunt should seem like common sense, it’s a pretty astounding confirmation from Feige since the MCU rarely recommends that fans pick up the comics.

Kevin Feige Says Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers Are in the Comics

Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is built on decades of comic book stories and the work of thousands of writers and artists, it very seldom acknowledges that history in any meaningful way. Films in the series may share the same name as major storylines from the comics, like The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Infinity War, but what ends up executed on-screen often takes on a totally different form compared to what readers saw when they picked up the comic books themselves.

For Feige to say that spoilers for both Doomsday and Secret Wars can be found in the comics themselves may indicate that some actual key moments from the series will happen in the narrative and not just visual recreations of iconic covers. Some of the big swings that happen in the pages of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s 2015 miniseries that could end up on the big screen are: heroes being put on a lifeboat to escape the final incursion, Doctor Doom killing Thanos in a confrontation, the formation of the Thor Corps as enforcers for Doom’s will on Battleworld, and God Emperor Doom’s subjugation of the Fantastic Four heroes after remaking the world from the pieces of the multiverse.

Perhaps the biggest spoiler from the Secret Wars comic that feels like the most obvious spoiler for the movie is the actual ending of the story. By the conclusion of the series, the multiverse is slowly being rebuilt, but the main continuity of Marvel comics has been established as “Earth Prime” rather than “Earth-616.” Given that we already know Marvel’s plans for the X-Men will kick off the next wave of movies after Secret Wars, and Black Panther III is in that first slate as well, an all-new Earth that “resets” the MCU is inevitable, and it’s been in comic book store shelves for a decade.

What moments from the Secret Wars comics do you hope to see on the big screen in the next Avengers movies? Does Kevin Feige need to encourage MCU fans to read the Marvel comics more often? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.