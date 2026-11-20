Captain America is known for his stoicism in the face of danger and strong leadership during a crisis, but Anthony Mackie should stay clear of adding loose lips to that list of characteristics. Last week, the Avengers star may have leaked some information about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, but this on-screen superhero didn’t have the proper SHIELD clearance to officially drop that information. Since then, there has been a ton of confusion over his remarks, leading to more rumors and innuendo about who might be showing up when Doctor Doom arrives to challenge the MCU.

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Mackie isn’t the first performer in this franchise to ruffle feathers over saying things he shouldn’t be. In the past, Tom Holland has been relied on by journalists to mention something he shouldn’t be saying out loud. Mark Ruffalo has also been in hot water for doing the same after nearly spoiling the surprise ending of Infinity War back in 2018. Someone has to hold these actors accountable for their words, and a certain talk show host decided to ask the former Falcon to clarify his statement and help us understand precisely what he was talking about when he may or may not have spoiled something huge in Doomsday.

Anthony Mackie Sets The Record Straight About This Avenger’s Role in Doomsday

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Mackie appeared earlier this week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about many things including his return to Broadway to play Macbeth in 2027, but the primary focus was Avengers: Doomsday and how Sam Wilson fits into the movie. Fallon wasted no time by showing his receipts and reminding the audience that Mackie may have let a surprise Doomsday reveal slip in his recent interview with ET. In that video, Mackie explained how it was like a “summer camp” vibe being around so many stars at once, and was excited to say “I got to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love.” Vision hasn’t been confirmed to be in the movie yet, so the rumor mill went into action immediately.

“Paul Bettany is my man, my homie; we hang out all the time,” Mackie told Fallon during his appearance. “He was shooting VisionQuest next door to where we were shooting Avengers. So, me being me, I steal a golf cart and pull up. I’m a pull-upper… So I didn’t say he was in Doomsday, I said he was next door shooting his show. Just like Tom Holland was next door shooting Spider-Man. He was next door! He wasn’t in the movie… I guess?”

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Mackie’s attempt at damage control left the audience at home and in the studio with even more questions than it did answers, and that was likely all a part of this stunt. Whether Mackie had always intended to leak this information or was now forced to save face with this appearance we may never know, but at the very least we know his words have neither confirmed or denied anything in a concrete way. We’re back to square one, with some cautiously optimistic that Vision could appear in Doomsday… but he could also be sitting this one out.

Paul Bettany has remained silent about his potential role in Doomsday, and has said nary a word about the topic. “I’m just trying to keep the kids in shoes and if I tell you that, I’ll get fired,” Bettany told Good Morning America during an appearance in October. “I’m just out there hustling.” We do have several confirmations about who we will see when the movie arrives in theaters on Dec. 18, including the Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm in a new costume. Everything else is speculation for now, but with less than a month away before showtime we won’t have long before we get all the answers we hoped for and many more we weren’t expecting.

Do you think it makes sense for Vision to appear in Doomsday, or are there plenty of other characters who are more important to the plot? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.