Avengers: Secret Wars Reportedly Brings Back Fan-Favorite Villain (And Might Adapt a Classic Comic Book Scene)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently hurtling toward a monumental collision in Avengers: Doomsday, which promises to be the most expansive crossover event in the franchise’s history. Under the direction of Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is set to unite a staggering roster of heroes, bringing together the modern Avengers, the newly introduced Fantastic Four, and the iconic Fox-era X-Men to face Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom. While Avengers: Doomsday serves as the immediate flashpoint for this multiversal conflict, it represents only the opening half of a two-part narrative conclusion. The saga will officially culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars, a project that remains shrouded in mystery despite its status as the definitive finale of the Multiverse Saga. However, the latest reports suggest that Doctor Doom may not be the only titan returning to the screen for this cosmic endgame.

According to a recent report from industry insider Daniel Richtman, Thanos (Josh Brolin) has a role in Avengers: Secret Wars. While the Mad Titan met a definitive end during the climax of Avengers: Endgame, the inherent nature of the multiverse provides a seamless narrative pathway for his return. It is important to note that while Richtman has accurately revealed some Marvel Studios developments in the past, he also maintains a somewhat inconsistent track record with long-term production leaks, which means the news should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the inclusion of Thanos in a story titled Secret Wars aligns perfectly with the established source material and the creative trajectory of the Russo brothers. Furthermore, this is not the first time a rumor about Thanos’ inclusion has circled.

What Is Thanos’ Role in Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The potential return of Thanos likely signals the adaptation of one of the most brutal and iconic moments in Marvel Comics history. In the 2015 Secret Wars event written by Jonathan Hickman, the multiverse has been destroyed, leaving only Battleworld—a patchwork planet ruled by the omnipotent God Emperor Doom. During the final stages of the conflict, Thanos leads the Annihilation Horde in a direct assault against Doom’s citadel. In a moment that has become legendary among comic book enthusiasts, the two villains engage in a brief but chilling dialogue. When Thanos refuses to acknowledge Doom’s divinity and refers to him as a “pretender,” Doom simply reaches into the Mad Titan’s chest and rips out his entire skeleton. This display of effortless power instantly established Doom as a threat far beyond anything the Marvel Universe had ever encountered, and bringing this sequence to the big screen would serve a vital narrative purpose for the MCU.

By positioning Thanos as a secondary figure who is ultimately dispatched by Doctor Doom, Marvel Studios can effectively communicate the astronomical power levels of its new antagonist. This strategy would mirror the opening of Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos easily defeated the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a physical confrontation. That scene was essential because it immediately raised the stakes by humiliating the strongest Avenger. Adapting the Secret Wars skeleton-ripping scene would achieve the same effect on a multiversal scale. Furthermore, utilizing Thanos in this capacity allows the Russo brothers to bridge the gap between the two halves of the Multiverse Saga. Since the death of the original Thanos, the MCU has struggled to find a villain with the same level of cultural gravity. By bringing Brolin back only to have him fall before Downey’s Doom, the studio creates a “passing of the torch” moment that validates Doom’s position as the new definitive threat.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars to follow on December 17, 2027.

