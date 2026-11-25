The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday did a clever job of giving us some deeper insights into what the emotional core of the story will be. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will be presented with the dilemma of how his actions with the Infinity Stones at the end of Avengers: Endgame caused major cracks in the Marvel Multiverse that have led to the Doomsday event of mass incursions. It will be especially tough since Steve is now fighting for his beloved family (his son and Peggy Carter) and not just his world.

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However, while the Final Trailer for Avengers: Doomsday may be doing a lot to position Steve Rogers as the main character the film hinges on, there are a lot of theories that it’s all a major misdirect. Marvel Studios and directors Joe and Anthony Russo may have an entirely different kind of storyline for Doomsday – one that goes back to a familiar well of success.

Avengers: Doomsday Theory Says Doom Is Collecting Omega-Level Characters (Like Infinity Stones)

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What we know about the MCU version of Doom so far (besides being played by Robert Downey Jr.) is that he, too, is seeking means to preserve life and existence as the multiverse collapses, but that he’s willing to achieve that goal in more nefarious ways than our heroes. The film after Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, is based on a 2015 comic book crossover event, where incursions wiped out the Marvel Multiverse, except for a single reality called “Battleworld,” which Doom manifested by stitching together pieces of the doomed realities. Battleworld was broken up into 41 territories (or “domains”), each governed by a “Baron” or “Baroness.” The Barons included characters like “Emperor” Shang-Chi, Spider-Man (ruler of “Spider-Island”), Apocalypse, the avatar of Konshu, a “Witch Queen,” and Hulk’s malevolent variant, “Maestro,” to name a few.

While no one should expect to see a 1-to-1 adaptation of the Secret Wars comic story, I still believe that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are borrowing heavily from that crossover event. In short: Doom will need a collection of superpowered individuals to create his new reality in the film – or, more specifically, he’ll need their power. And when it comes to the goal of avoiding the end of existence and starting a new one, only omega-level powers will do.

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If you don’t know the term: in Marvel Comics lore, “omega” is the ultimate level of power ranking for mutant heroes and villains. It is distinguished as power with no known upper limit, and characters like Magneto, Jean Grey, Professor Xavier, and Storm are all prime examples of it. For the MCU and Avengers: Doomsday, however, “omega” is just a reference point for the level of power Doom is after. Powers he will either steal himself or utilize by entrancing the characters he needs, in order to create and maintain his new world.

Either way, the clues are already out there that this is indeed how Avengers: Doomsday is approaching things: Doom making a heist just like Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and stacking powers like Infinity Stones. Just look at the list of targets that are either on the board already (Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Franklin Richards), or are already confirmed to show up and battle at some point in the film. Each one of them either has the power to create and build a new world, influence/control the people in it, or decimate any challengers who would try to stop or undo it.

Hulk Scarlet Witch Professor X Magneto Loki Bob/The Sentry Franklin Richards Inexhaustible strength and Gamma power Nexus Being able to change reality and perform advanced magic Unrivaled psychic ability (telepathy) Power over one of the core forces of nature (magnetism) God of Stories and current warden of the World Tree nexus Unrivaled Power as The Sentry and unrivald psychic power as The Void Able to change reality, even reverse the effects of death

That’s just a rudimentary list of who Doom could siphon and/or kill to gain top-tier power. We didn’t even count a mystical character like Doctor Strange, who may not have a superpower to steal, but could still be used as Doom’s personal servant (“Boris”) alongside the “Latverian Witches,” 3 mystery characters whose mystical power will also be harnessed in service of Doom. That potentially sets up some big character cameos, if Strange, Scarlet Witch, and two other prominent mystics (Sylvie? Clea?) are revealed to be the ones behind the Witch masks.

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There could also be some surprise characters who pop up as targets: Jean Grey has been conspicuously absent from the X-Men lineup, but would be a pivotal surprise cameo if the original actress, Famke Janssen, returns. Her powers (and the Phoenix Force she’s previously hosted) would make Doom unstoppable. Monica Rambeau and her powers as Photon are also worth consideration, and some fans have long held the belief that a variant of Josh Brolin’s Thanos will also be on Doom’s capture list.

Do you think Doom is really on the hunt for the biggest powers across the superhero multiverse? Let us know your take (and some possible big cameos who would be targets) in the comments! Avengers: Doomsday will be releaed on December 18th.