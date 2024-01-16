Kevin Smith Announces Jay & Silent Bob Major Bendies Figures

Kevin Smith is teaming with Major Bendies, a line of nostalgic, bendable figures, to launch a limited run of Major Bendis figures featuring Smith in his persona as Silent Bob and Jason Mewes as Jay. It marks Major Bendies' first big move into the pop culture space after two years and over 100 wrestling figures. According to the company, they embraced their indie wrestling roots to team up with Smith, whose Clerks (and Jay and Silent Bob, who first appeared in the ultra-low-budget indie film) is celebrating 30 years in 2024. Smith has previously teased big plans for the 30th anniversary celebration.

After being revealed by creator Kevin Smith at Major Wrestling Figure Podcast's Live Event at Tin Roof in Orlando, ComicBook.com has a first look at the promotional art for the Clerks-branded Major Bendies. And just like back in 1994, Jay and Bob will be presented in black and white.

Smith plans a return to the world of the View Askewniverse this year, shooting a new Jay & Silent Bob movie sometime in 2024. Smith previously said that the timing of the movie is surprising -- he had a very particular plan about when he was going to do another Jay and Bob movie, which this changes -- but also kind of perfect, since next year marks the first appearance of the characters in Smith's debut feature, Clerks. Since Smith doesn't own Clerks outright, but does own the underlying characters, including Jay and Bob, he'll be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jay and Silent Bob throughout 2024.

Major Bendies hail from the brain trust of Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosts and professional wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers with their co-owner Mike Kanik. Alongside them is the head of the creative team Ryan "TTD" Winchcombe, with Brian Baity and Josh Roop. Major Bendies are available at MajorBendies.com and other exclusive outlets.

Here's how Major Bendies describe the product:

Major Bendies also comes in resealable packaging, perfect for displaying Mint on Card, getting autographed, or being able to take out of the package to put on your shelf with all your favorite collectibles. The card art will also be in black and white and show them in front of the RST Video store.

If a fun product with great art isn't enough, every Major Bendie comes with a trading card, with brand new illustrated artwork depicting the character in the attire that the figure is wearing.