Clerks 3 Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has produced Jay and Silent Bob Pop figures in the past, but we believe that this collection is the first proper release inspired by a Clerks movie. Specifically, it's based on last year's Clerks III, and includes Pop figures of Dante, Elias Grover, Randal, Jay, and Silent Bob. That makes sense because in the film Randal survives a heart attack that drives him to enlist this cast of characters to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store – bringing director Kevin Smith's own real-life experiences full circle.

Pre-orders for the Clerks III Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth, here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon now. A Silent Bob with Camera Funko Pop will be available here at the Funko Shop as an exclusive. If you still have money left over for Clerks stuff after securing your Pops, read on for an incredibly awesome Blu-ray box set that was recently released.

Indeed, a limited edition Clerks I-III Premium Box Set has been unveiled, and they went all out with the packaging. In addition to the three Clerks ﬁlms on Blu-ray and Digital, the set includes a 3D miniature of the iconic Quick Stop and RST Video storefronts, a working VHS return slot, and a rental-return "wall" that can be "vandalized" using the included set of cling stickers, which include "in-world business logos and IYKYK jokes from the franchise".

At this point we don't know if there will be anything new in terms of special features, but if you're sold on the movies and the packaging alone you can reserve your copy here on Amazon for $129.99. Note that if a discount happens between the time that you pre-order and the November 7th release date, you'll automatically get the lowest price.

In an interview, director Kevin Smith confirmed that home media sales on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was the main reason that Clerks III got the greenlight, so here's your chance to make Clerks 4 happen!

"Lionsgate still makes DVDs and Blu-rays and s--t," Smith told the audience at his SDCC panel last year. "They sold DVDs and Blu-rays of 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.' And, apparently, sold enough to reach out to us and say, 'We sold so many f--ing DVDs and Blu-rays that if you ever want to make more of this Jay and Silent Bob bulls--t, as long as it's under this price point, f--k it, have a go at it and s--t. The only reason we got to do that is because bought hardware, kids. Thank you for that."

Our own Russ Burlingame gave Clerks III a 4.5 out of 5 in his review, saying that it was all about heart this time around:

"The first two Clerks movies had moments of earnestness and heart, but at their core, they were foul-mouthed comedies with some raunchy moments. The math is reversed in Clerks III, which leans hard into heart, lets the comedy follow that lead, and trusts that the audience will go along for the ride because they love these characters as much as Smith obviously does. The result is a surprisingly poignant, sometimes even dark, film that's brimming with life and love. By the time Randal's movie is done, and the audience gets a glimpse at some of the footage, it's clear that something really special has been captured both in- and out-of-story."