Kevin Smith Compares His Relationship with Ben Affleck to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro

August 15th marked the 48th birthday of Ben Affleck, the actor known for many roles who was the DCEU's first Batman. Many people took to social media to celebrate Affleck, including Zack Snyder. However, long before Affleck was a DC star, he was making fun comedies with director Kevin Smith. The actors worked together on Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and more. After a 10-year falling out, the men reunited last year for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and Smith expects Affleck to return for his upcoming Mallrats sequel. In honor of Affleck's birthday, Smith took to Instagram to explain why their relationship mirrors that of Martin Scorses and Robert De Niro.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BATMAN! @benaffleck afforded me the only comparison I’ve ever had to Scorsese in my career - inasmuch as he was once as associated with me as an actor as Robert DeNiro was associated with Marty, so frequently had we worked together. And while the flicks I cast Ben in weren’t nearly as Oscar-worthy, those films are still the story of my life," Smith explained.

Smith added, "I can’t tell that story without whole chapters devoted to one of my favorite collaborators of all time. So all Stan a fashionable male who chased Amy before battling the forces of Heaven and Hell to strike back and portray a Dad to a Jersey girl and a friend to clerks too. Then, after a decade in darkness for our team-ups (during which time my man was gone, girl, winning Oscar gold and saving Gotham City) we got to reboot our friendship while shooting one of the finest scenes with which I’ll ever be associated."

"Meeting this champion back in 1995 was one of the best things that ever happened to me, personally and professionally. I love you, Brother Ben! Thanks for coming to that Mallrats audition 25 years ago - because you’ve meant the world to me for half my life now," he concluded. You can check out the post below:





During a recent livestream on Jason Mewes's Twitch channel and Smith's own social media channels, Smith confirmed that not only is Shannon Hamilton in the new Mallrats script but that Affleck has said he is willing to return to the character.

Smith has also teased the return of Rene (Shannen Doherty), Willam (Ethan Suplee), Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), Brandy (Claire Forlani), T.S. (Jeremy London), Trish (Renée Humphrey), Mr. Svenning (Michael Rooker), LaFours (Sven-Ole Thorsen), and Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith). While he didn't list the actors in his post, we have to hope they're on board to reprise their roles. Smith also recently revealed that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats.

