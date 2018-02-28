Kevin Smith Home From Hospital After Heart Attack

Kevin Smith is officially home from the hospital!

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Clerks director tweeted a seflie from a hospital bed, revealing that he had suffered a “massive” heart attack on Sunday night. The incident occurred during the first of two scheduled shows on the night, and Smith said that he would have died had he not canceled the second.

Two days later, after receiving an outpouring of love from Hollywood on social media, Smith posted another seflie. This time, the photo was to celebrate his return home.

“Home again, home again, jiggety-jig!” Smith wrote in the tweet. “Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you all for the kind words, folks – from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!”

In the original tweet, Smith revealed that he had 100% blockage of the LAD artery, which is also known as “The Widow-Maker.” Fortunately, Smith decided to cancel his second show and go the hospital.

Yesterday, Smith posted a video on his Facebook explaining what exactly happened when he had the heart attack on Sunday night. Initially, he didn’t think he was even having a heart attack.

“I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack,” Smith said. “I didn’t piece together I was having a heart attack even though my chest was heavy and even though my father died at the age of 67 of massive heart attack. Even though my mother has heart problems. I never in a million years thought it was a heart attack.”

It sounds like Smith is back in good spirits now that he’s home, and he’s changing up his lifestyle to make sure this never happens again. As he said in the tweet, he’s on a total vegetarian diet.

Smith recently directed his third episode of The Flash on The CW, which is set to air later this spring.