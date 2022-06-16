Kevin Smith Is Writing a New Movie

Kevin Smith is known for writing and directing many movies, including Clerks and Clerks II, which will soon be getting a threequel. Clerks III has been in the works for a while now, and he teased last month that a trailer will be coming soon. This week, Smith released a new episode of his podcast, FatMan Beyond with Marc Bernardin, and talked about the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as wanting to cameo in an episode of Ms. Marvel. Smith also revealed during the chat that he just started writing a new movie. "I just finished this script on another thing I'm working on, and now I'm diving into a new movie script. This morning I got up and was like, 'I think I'm gonna start writing a new movie,'" the director shared. Smith went on to compare the writing process to having romantic affairs.

"When I start a new script, I'm like, 'Oh my god, what are the possibilities here?' Like, 'What's gonna happen?' Never mind the ones you get paid to write, you know what's gonna happen there, because generally there's an outline, but the thing that you write for you, man." He added, "Every day is a goddamn adventure, it's electric, where you're discovering this thing, the story, and finding nuances, and falling in love with it hardcore. And it's this weird romance that you know will come to an end. Like it's intense, it burns f*cking hot as hell, but then at the end of it all, you will be done with the screenwriting and it will become something else, if you're lucky. So I'm in that period." Smith added, "Every once in a while I remember how wonderful it is to be a writer."

Smith didn't expand on his new idea, but we're certainly intrigued. As fans wait for the first trailer for Clerks III, there's also a lot of curiosity surrounding Smith's long-awaited Mallrats sequel. Smith has previously said he's written a Twilight of the Mallrats script and wants everyone to come back, but there hasn't been any news in a while. ComicBook.com spoke with Smith back in 2020, and he revealed that Ben Affleck wants more than a cameo.

"[Ben Affleck] cameo-ed in Reboot, far more than a cameo, but we were texting, and I was just like ... He had mentioned Mallrats because he mentioned his oldest daughter makes fun of him for Mallrats because of how he's dressed in the movie... She's like, 'Where'd you get those clothes?' He's like, 'I don't know.' So I was like, 'Well, you'll be able to tell her that you're in the next Mallrats if you want to come out and cameo.' And he was like, 'She likes it too much. Better be more than one scene cameo, dude. Put me in a lot.' I said, 'All right, done and done.'"

Stay tuned for more updates on Smith's mysterious new script. In the meantime, Clerks III is set to star Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Jason Mewes as Jay, and Smith as Silent Bob.