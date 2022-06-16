Kevin Smith Sends Message Out to Kevin Feige That He's Available for All MCU Cameos

Ms. Marvel is now two episodes deep on Disney+ and follows Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American who is an aspiring artist, an avid gamer, fan-fiction scribe, and huge Avengers fan who unexpectedly gets some powers of her own. In the show's first episode, Kamala sneaks out to attend AvengerCon, an event that's dedicated to celebrating Earth's Mightiest Heroes. It's also revealed that the world has a lot of knowledge about the big battle at the end of Avengers: Endgame because Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) has his own podcast titled This Powered Life. Turns out, there's someone who wants to be a part of that podcast, and that's Kevin Smith. It's no secret the director is a huge Marvel fan, and he sent out a message to Kevin Feige on the latest episode of his own podcast, FatMan Beyond.

"Ant-Man has a podcast. There's another opportunity for me to pop up somewhere in the Marvel Universe, for heavens sakes," Smith shared. "Let me tell you something right now, let me hurl this message out into the void. To the great Kevin Feige: my number ain't changed. Down for all cameos. Not looking for a job. Not looking to direct. Not as visionary as the fellas bringing Ms. Marvel to life. But being in Ms. Marvel? It's f*cking set in New Jersey!"

Of course, Smith does technically exist in the MCU considering Stan Lee's cameo in Captain Marvel saw him reading the script for Smith's film Mallrats, which Lee also cameoed in back in 1995. If Mallrats exists in the MCU, it wouldn't be too crazy to have Smith pop into a scene as himself. When Captain Marvel was released, Smith took to Twitter to react to the Mallrats moment.

"Just saw @captainmarvel. I am a blubbering mess. After a lifetime spent referencing the movies, the movies just referenced me! Many thanks to @MarvelStudios and to my friend @TheRealStanLee for the shout-out! But if I'm now part of the @Marvel Universe... Did I survive The Snap?" Smith wrote.

As for Ms. Marvel, the new show also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show, which were written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three other episodes while Meera Menon directed one.

The first two episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.