Kevin Smith Says ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ to Release in the Fall

It has been nearly 18 years since Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was released in theaters, bringing the fan favorite Kevin Smith characters to the forefront after introducing them in Clerks back in 1994 and having them appear in various films such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma.

Back in 2017, in was announced that the characters would be getting their own movie once again with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is now expected to be released sometime in the fall.

Earlier this week, Smith was interviewed by Mike Calta and the two discussed the upcoming schedule for the highly-anticipated comedy.

“When you’re done with this Jay and Silent Bob movie shooting, like what are we looking at from the time that we start to finish till it actually hits the theater? A year? Year and a half? Two years?,” Calta asked.

“Oh listen, no, I think we’re out in the fall,” Smith reveled. “Yeah, it’s a quick turnaround.”

The director went on to compare this process to making Clerks and how much has (and hasn’t) changed.

“It’s weird. This is 25 years, well really technically 26 years since we shot Clerks, but 25 years since the world saw Clerks. So 25 years since the debut of Clerks,” Smith explained.

“When we shot that movie, we shot it in 21 days,” he added. “Uh, this movie costs vastly more than that movie cost and the schedule for this movie is 21 days.”

When it comes to the similar shooting schedule, one important thing has changed for the director: experience.

“It’s kind of nice to go full circle. But at least, when we started, you know, last time those 21 days, like that was a person who’d never made a movie in his entire life working with people who never made movies their entire lives. Now you’re working with like Jedis so, you know, that 21 days is way different.”

Smith recently revealed that he’ll be heading to Louisiana to begin production on the film. According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

If you’re excited about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, you can be a part of the action! Smith is looking for cosplayers to be Jay and Silent Bob extras in the film. Find out more info here.

Not much is known about the cast other than the return of Smith and Jason Mewes, but a recent Twitter photo from the director teases the return of Jason Lee‘s character from Mallrats.

Previously, the only other cast member listed on the site was Brian O’Halloran, who was expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks. However, he has since been removed from the page. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean the actor opted out, but rather a choice to keep the cast under wraps. However, the site does now list Donnell Rawlings as playing a character called Captain. Rawlings hasn’t been in a Smith film before, but is best known for his work on Chappelle’s Show.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is now expected to be released in the fall.

