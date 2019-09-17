Kevin Smith Announces Special Screening of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jay and Silent Bob are headed back into theaters this fall in Kevin Smith‘s upcoming Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and fans have gotten a taste of what to expect from the project thanks to the recently released theatrical poster for the film as well as a clip featuring Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist as the superhero Chronic in the long-awaited film. Now fans can get even more excited for a special screening of the film coming to theaters this fall.

Smith took to Twitter on Monday to share that Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be headed to theaters on October 15th as part of a Fathom Events screening. Fans attending that screening will get a special poster for the film — a poster that Smith shared the artwork for in the tweet. Fans will also have a second chance to see Jay and Silent Bob Reboot as part of a double feature with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back on October 17th.

A sequel to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it’s no secret that Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a film that Smith has been eager to do. When the film finished principal photography earlier this year, Smith and the film’s star Jason Mewes shared a heartfelt statement about just what Reboot means to them and how it all comes back to their friendship.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the long-gestating film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Jason Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, O’Halloran, and more. Joining Benoist and Kilmer as first-timers in the shared universe is Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

In addition to the Fathom Events screenings on October 15th and October 17th, Smith is taking the film on a roadshow tour beginning October 19th in Asbury Park, New Jersey.