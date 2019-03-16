Kevin Smith Reveals Jennifer Schwalbach Smith is Returning for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith is currently in production for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the long-awaited follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the filming process on social media, giving frequent updates on the movie’s newest cast members. One addition that has fans hyped is the return of Missy, a member of Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back‘s girl gang, who happened to be played by Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Kevin’s wife of 20 years.

“You think I’d miss Missy? @jenschwalbach played one of the original Girl Gang in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback so when she shot her scene today in @jayandsilentbob Reboot, it was like returning royalty! Part of the fun of filmmaking for me is putting people I love in front of the camera. That way, the whole flick functions like a very expensive family photo album! And Jen is who I think of when I think of family – both in real life and in the movies too! Also: for those keeping count, this is the fourth Mooby’s fast food joint we’ve built for the #viewaskewniverse flicks, starting with Dogma in 1999. So 2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of Mooby, the Golden Calf!,” Smith wrote.

In fact, this isn’t the first time Smith has teased the return of Mooby’s. The second chapter of the filmmaker’s Road To Reboot video series gave a sneak peak into the Smith universe’s infamous fast food joint.

“I’m also always hoping that one day, one day, some like rich investor’s just like, ‘I would like to open a Mooby’s.’ Like, awe, could you imagine? He would have to be vegan, though. That’d be the irony. Big cow on the billboard and s*** and people are like, ‘Where are your burgers?’. I’m like ‘They’re beyond burgers, b****,’” Smith shared.

Based on the Mooby’s attire, it looks like the character Missy has retired from the girl gang business. However, Smith recently shared that the new film will have a brand new group of kickass women, and this time a new Smith will be featured in the crew. Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers), Kevin and Jennifer’s daughter, will be joining Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Treshelle Edmond (Master of None), and Alice Wen (Mr. Student Body President) as the latest group of gals Jay and Bob encounter.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

