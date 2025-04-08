My Hero Academia Reveals Full Look at Deku’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia is now in the works on making its return for the final season of the TV anime series later this year, and to celebrate has revealed a full look at Deku’s pro hero gear in the future. My Hero Academia officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, and the final chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga features a time skip that moves ahead several years into the future following the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. And it’s with this jump into the future that fans get to see the pro hero careers for Deku and Class 1-A.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia sparked some controversy with its final chapter in particular as fans debated Deku’s ultimate fate, but there’s one thing that everyone agreed on. Deku’s final look in the series brought him into the future with a special armor that could give him any utility or power up that he might need in the field, and it resulted in quite the cool look. Now we’re getting a full color look at this pro hero future for Deku with the cover of a new fan book coming to Japan. Check it out below.

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia’s final chapter below!

Shueisha

My Hero Academia Reveals Deku’s Pro Hero Future

In the final chapter of My Hero Academia, it’s revealed that ten years after the final fight against All For One, Deku has since become a teacher at U.A. Academy. The rest of his former classmates have gone on to have their hero careers, but he himself stayed behind to teach the next generation as he no longer had a quirk that could fight alongside them. But as the series came to an end, it was soon revealed that the former Class 1-A had been pooling up their money to help develop a special armored suit for Deku.

It was teased that this new suit (modeled by Mei Hatsume) would replicate all of the quirks that Deku used to have, and would be stocked with even more as he would be testing it out in the field. This would allow him to fight alongside all of his friends as a pro hero once more, and now fans have gotten the full spread of what this suit actually looks like. You can see all of the elements that would reflect his former quirks, and really goes to show that fans would want to see this Armored Deku in action in full someday.

Shueisha

How Will My Hero Academia’s Anime End?

My Hero Academia will be officially returning for the eighth and final season of the anime later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, so it’s curious to see how the adaptation will handle the ending. Because as fans of the manga know well enough by now, the final chapter wasn’t exactly the complete ending either. Kohei Horikoshi released a final epilogue chapter set after the grand finale a few months later, and it helped to further flesh out the world seen in that time skip.

There’s plenty of material to help explore with this coming My Hero Academia anime, and that includes the tease of Deku’s pro hero future. Each of them as adults still remains an unfortunate “what if” situation as the series will likely never explore it, but the anime team could take the ball and run with it to show off more of this armored suit in action. It’s just a matter of whether they can actually do it or now now.