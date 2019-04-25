Kevin Smith Reveals Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Run Time, Difference From Original

The Avengers: Endgame world premiere happened in Los Angeles on Monday, and one of the lucky people in attendance was Kevin Smith, the director best known for films such as Clerks and Mallrats. While talking to @juanmadpelicula, a film critic for @ElNuevoDia and @WapaTV, Smith revealed some new information about his upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The director/star of the movie wrapped production last month, and has been keeping fans updated on the editing process. When asked what makes the film different from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Smith had a lot of information to share.

Talking to @ThatKevinSmith is a dream come true for me. Talking to him at the #AvengersEngame premier was just unreal. pic.twitter.com/tgXZVZL9ZX — Juan Day At a Time (@juanmadpelicula) April 25, 2019

“It’s about three minutes shorter than the last one,” he laughs. “That’s the big vast difference.”

“I mean, of course, it’s got nostalgia going for it and whatnot, you hope, but it’s got this weird heart thing going for it. In a post-heart attack world, there’s a little bit more cuisson to the movie than there was the last time around,” he explained.

While learning that the movie has extra heart is new information, it’s no surprise that it will also be full of nostalgia. Smith has been sharing tons of updates on social media, including many of the cameos that fans can expect. Rest assured, many of the old Smith standards will be coming back for the new comedy. Fans can expect to see Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and many more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth.

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

