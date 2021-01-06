Kevin Smith Shares Update on Clerks III Script

✖

Kevin Smith is known for helming many comedies, but it was Clerks that started it all back in 1994. The movie is currently available to watch on HBO Max, and Smith often shares fun behind-the-scenes information about the film that kicked off his career. In fact, he recently shared the movie's original ending, which involved Dante dying. Smith is also working on a Clerks III, and recently provided an update about the script on social media.

"Slow Fast. (TRIGGER WARNING: This is a post about FASTING. Please avoid if you struggle with eating disorders.) I ended my longest fast this morning: 152 hours over the course of 7 days. I feel good and experienced no hunger and no lethargy. Helped that I was buried in writing the new version of #clerks3 for multiple hours a day, which was a welcome distraction from all the entertainment eating I was doing during the holiday, eating (and then overeating) because it’s pleasurable. Before I knew it, 152 hours rolled by because I was lost in Leonardo, NJ, at @quickstopgroceries (in the script, not IRL)." You can read the full post, which features more information about Smith's fast, below:

Smith has been very open about his plans for Clerks III for many years now, with the project going through various forms. Now, after years of development and multiple drafts, it seems like the third movie will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. Smith has also taken to Instagram a bunch this year to post some of his movie memories, including 'artifacts" from Clerks.

Smith also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Clerks cartoon last year. The director took to Twitter to share Consequence of Sound's "Definitive Oral History" of the Clerks: The Animated Series. Smith was joined by writer Richard Day, co-creators/writers Scott Mosier and Dan Mandel, Miramax Television's Billy Campbell, Jason Mewes (the voice of Jay), Brian O'Halloran (the voice of Dante), and more to chat with the site about making the series.

Clerks III is set to go into production following the completion of Twilight of the Mallrats, which means principal photography could begin sometime in 2022.

Clerks is now streaming on HBO Max.