Kevin Smith Teases World Premiere of Clerks Documentary at SXSW

We're nearing the one-year anniversary of the many shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including last year's cancelation of SXSW. After the news broke last March that the festival was canceled, director Kevin Smith took to social media to comment on the news due to the fact that the event was supposed to feature the premiere of Clerk, the documentary about the making of Smith's 1994 film. "Bummer. Was looking forward to the debut of CLERK but this seems like the right thing to do. My heart goes out to @JanetPierson, the city of #Austin, @MalcolmIngram, and all the filmmakers who were set to show their stuff at @sxsw," Smith wrote. Well, this year's SXSW is happening online, so Smith took to Instagram today to express his excitement.

"I am honored to announce that CLERK - the wonderfully warm documentary @MalcolmIngram made about my life, near-death, and 'art' - has its World Premiere at @sxsw next month! We were supposed to be debuting the flick in 2020 until Covid happened. But since the Fest is online for 2021, that means you’ll be able to watch from your couch at home! Our official screening date will be announced soon, when passes go on sale," Smith wrote.

He added, "Many thanks to @grainyms and the #sxsw staffers for inviting us (twice) and undying gratitude to Malcolm for making it, @onlybruces for shooting it, @rakehellrow for editing it, and @planetofcraig for producing this funny and emotional time-traveling trip through five decades with my favorite talker in the world: Kevin Smith! (These fantastic filmmakers even managed to shoot one of the last interviews @therealstanlee ever gave, and it will make you cry.) Thank you also to @jordanmonsanto for facilitating everything as always and to everyone who sat down for interviews (a partial collection of whom are shown here). It’s a humbling thing, seeing the story of your life play out before your eyes. Thank you for following my stuff for 27 years now: because without you, there is really no story to tell." You can check out the post below:

Last month, Smith also revealed that he finished writing the first draft of Clerks III. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of Clerks III, and a tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. The director also finished his script for Twilight of the Mallrats, which he hopes to film sometime this year.

