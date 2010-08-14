Kid Cudi Samples Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World on "She Knows This" Track

✖

Today saw the release of artist Kid Cudi's new album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, and listeners were surprised to find that one track on the album features a sample from the comic book adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World! At the start of track 4, "She Knows This," Mark Webber's character Stephen Stills can be heard telling Scott, "Scott, let it go. Don't give him the satisfaction." Michael Cera's Pilgrim naturally replies, "What if I want the satisfaction?" This sample has fans of both Cudi and the film freaking out online, with the former revealed that Edgar Wright himself made it happen!

In response to a fan tweeting about the sample, Cudi tweeted: "@edgarwright hooked it up!! Mad Love to @likemark and Michael Cera for clearing it!!" This isn't the first time that Cudi has made reference to the fan favorite movie in his work, as Complex notes that the first track on Cudi's second album, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, is titled "Scott Mescudi vs. the World;" Kid Cudi of course being the stage name for Scott Mescudi. You can listen to the track and here the sample below!

@edgarwright hooked it up!! Mad Love to @likemark and Michael Cera for clearing it!! https://t.co/Aco9E82CdL — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 11, 2020

2020 has been a big year for Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World as it marked ten years since the film was released. Though critically acclaimed, the film failed to find the kind of box office success that would have made it a hit, in the time since though it has quickly become a cult favorite and continues to generate headlines from its stars about their involvement. Even recently the announcement from Ubisoft that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition, the rerelease of the long-delisted 2010 video game Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, had fans stoked (the game will officially release on January 14th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia).

Cast members from the Scott Pilgrim family have their own ideas about a potential sequel to the movie with Mary Elizabeth Winstead previously telling ComicBook.com: "You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

Brandon Routh had a different take recently though, squashing hopes of a sequel by saying, "I just don't think Bryan Lee O'Mally, who wrote the books, the wonderful books, is thinking about a sequel,"

For now we'll just have to wait on Cudi to keep us thinking about it.