‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie Reveals Shego, Dr. Drakken First Look

Wait, what’s the sitch? Well, it looks like Kim Possible has a big surprise in store for fans today. Thanks to a new cast photo, fans just got their first look at Shego and Dr. Drakken in the franchise’s live-action debut.

The images come courtesy of Disney via Entertainment Weekly. The first-look photo sees Shego and Dr. Drakken in full costume, and their live-action looks are drawing all kinds of reactions from fans online.

As you can see, the Kim Possible villains have been reimagined in real life, and it looks like the red-head heroine will have some difficulties with the duo.

Dr. Drakken is a towering presence in his leather blue lab coat. With his black hair fluffed back, the scientist (Todd Stashwick) is showing off some odd veins on his neck. The electric markings make up for Dr. Drakken’s skin not being entirely blue, and the madman is pulling an expressive look in this debut shot.

As for Shego, the vixen has gotten a costume makeover for this live-action outing. Played by Taylor Ortega, Shego is seen pictured with vibrant green eyeshadow, and her lithe frame is clothed in a tight body suit. As it was in the original series, Shego’s color palate is green and black, and the villain completes the look with some dark lipstick.

This first-look image was posted along with new comments from co-director Adam B. Stein, and the creator praised Ortega for her work as Shego.

“Shego is one of the funniest characters from the original show, but she’s also incredibly tough,” Stein stressed. “We had to find someone who could be hilarious and pull off the eye rolls and nail filing that Shego’s known for, while still being physically threatening.” Thank goodness for Ortega. “Todd’s really tall,” says Stein. “[In casting], Taylor was the only one who could push him around with just her presence.”

Stein’s partner also addressed why Kim Possible opted to forgo Dr. Drakken’s blue skin. Co-director Zach Lipovsky said the film will play with the idea, but they wanted their live-action adaptation to be a bit more grounded.

“It’s like he’s got a blue infection within,” Lipovsky explained. “It’s like some experiment or some dastardly plan went wrong years ago and now he’s got this side effect where he’s got a bluish hue.”

Written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley along with Josh Cagan, the live-action Kim Possible film is expected to debut in 2019 on the Disney Channel.

