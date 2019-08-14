King Kong Empire State Building Exhibit Revealed

After reigning on the big screen for nearly 90 years, the legendary King Kong has made his way to the actual Empire State Building. The enormous movie monster became famous for the scene in the 1933 King Kong film where he climbed up the site of New York City’s iconic structure, and now you can witness his arrival firsthand if you visit the building itself.

This week, the Empire State Building unveiled a new exhibit that features an appearance from the one and only King Kong. There is a spot on one floor of the building that features Kong’s two enormous hands coming through the walls. A few of the windows of the floor are replaced with video monitors that show Kong peering in from the outside. All of these digital elements were created by Squint/Opera, which worked in coordination with design agency Thinc and audio studio Antfood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at the video of the exhibit posted by Empire State Building in the Instagram video below!

“The reports are true — Kong has arrived at the Empire State Building,” reads the post. “Ger ready to have your own Fay Wray moment at our brand-new exhibits, open 8AM-2AM daily. Link in bio to book.”

King Kong first appeared as the titular character of a film in 1933, which was nearly universally adored upon its release. The character later appeared opposite Godzilla in a series of Toho films. Paramount remade King Kong in 1976, along with a sequel, King Kong Lives, 10 years later.

King Kong made something of a comeback in Peter Jackson’s 2005 film starring Jack Black, Adrien Brody, and Naomi Watts. In 2017, the character was the subject of the Warner Bros. blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, which introduced him into the in-progress MonsterVerse. Kong will take on Godzilla in the 2020 follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong.

What do you think of the new King Kong exhibit at the Empire State Building? Will you be making a visit? Let us know in the comments!