Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Jessica Jones Actor

Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic films in history. The 1968 classic spawned a franchise, including the recent trilogy that included two movies directed by Matt Reeves. War for the Planet of the Apes was released back in 2017, and the story is about to continue. Last week, fans got their first glimpse at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which takes place many years after the previous film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to star Owen Teague (It), Freya Allen (The Witcher), and Peter Macon (The Orville). Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed another actor has joined the cast: Eka Darville, who is best known for playing Malcolm Ducasse on Jessica Jones.

According to THR, Darville is the latest actor to join the 20th Century franchise, but details of his character are currently unknown. In addition to Jessica Jones, Darville has appeared in shows such as Power Rangers R.P.M., Spartacus, The Originals, Empire, and more. As for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the movie is expected to be released in 2024. Wes Ball is directing the film with a screenplay by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), and Patrick Aison (Prey). Joe Hartwick Jr. (The Maze Runner trilogy), Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed (Mulan) are the film's producers. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are the executive producers.

"Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy," Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, previously shared. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

While not much is known about the movie's plot, Teague is expected to play the main ape of the film with Allen landing the role of the main human.

"We have a take. We have a way of staying in the universe that was created before us, but we're also opening ourselves up in being able to do some really cool new stuff," Ball revealed to Discussing Film back in 2020. He added, "Again, I'm trying to be careful here. I'll say this, for fans of the original three don't worry – you're in good hands. The original writers and producers that came up with Rise and Dawn, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, they're also on board with this. Josh Friedman is writing this thing, a lot of the same crew is kind of involved. We will feel like we're part of that original trilogy, but at the same time we're able to do some really cool new stuff. It will be really exciting to see on the biggest screen possible."

