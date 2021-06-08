Knives Out 2 Cast Adds Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline

✖

Yet another name has been added to the steadily-growing cast of Knives Out 2, and this time it's a Netflix breakout star joining Rian Johnson's film. After already bringing in some massive names to join Daniel Craig in the highly-anticipated sequel, Netflix is keeping things in house with the likes of Madelyn Cline. According to a new report from Deadline, Cline will be making her way over to Greece this summer to join the rest of the Knives Out 2 cast, taking on yet another unknown role in the mysterious sequel.

Cline is an up-and-coming star that really broke out and got on everyone's radar last year with the debut of Outer Banks. The teen thriller became an absolute smash hit for Netflix after its release and was quickly renewed for a second season. Cline plays Sarah Cameron on the series, one of the main characters, and will return in Season 2 this summer. Before Outer Banks, Cline was featured in Boy Erased and had small roles in Stranger Things and Vice Principals.

Just like Knives Out, the cast of Knives Out 2 is absolutely stacked. Craig returns to play Benoit Blanc, the super sleuth taking on an entirely new case after solving the mystery surrounding Harlan Thrombey's death. Craig will be joined in Knives Out 2 by Cline, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson. None of the new characters have been revealed just yet, keeping everything about the film a mystery.

There's no telling what Knives Out 2 will be about, but we at least know when it's arriving, where it will be released, and that it will definitely have a sequel. Earlier this year, Netflix made a massive deal with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman to acquire the rights to release not one, but two Knives Out sequels. The streaming service reportedly shelled out more than $400 million for the new hit franchise. Knives Out 2 will start filming in Greece in the coming months with a planned 2022 bow on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to Knives Out 2? What do you think of the cast so far? Let us know in the comments!