Outer Banks Season 2 First Look Released, Summer Netflix Premiere Announced

At long last, one of Netflix's most surprising hits of the last couple of years is making its way back to TVs around the world. Outer Banks, the series about a few beach town teenagers on a dangerous hunt for lost fortunes, became a massive success upon its release early last year. Netflix quickly renewed the series for a second season and fans have been waiting to see what lies ahead. On Friday morning, the streaming service announced that Outer Banks Season 2 will be arriving sometime this summer.

There isn't an exact release date for Outer Banks Season 2 just yet, but the streamer did reveal a few first-look photos from the new installment. This season finds two of its main characters, John B and Sarah, on the run in the Bahamas, providing a new local and story to the upcoming season. You can check out some of the photos below!

Outer Banks Season 2 is coming this summer! In the meantime, get your first look at pogue life in OBX2 pic.twitter.com/S3F6h2KKx1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one - more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Here's the official synopsis for Outer Banks Season 2:

"Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the Pogues) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

