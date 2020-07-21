Knives Out 2: Movie-Goers Prefer Rian Johnson Follow-Up Over Most Other Sequels in Production
Knives Out fans are ecstatic for the franchise's next feature. Tuesday afternoon, Knives Out 2 became a trend on Twitter as fans discussed which sequel they're looking forward to most. Rooted in a now-viral post from DiscussingFilm, cinema buffs infatuated with the Rian Johnson whodunnit couldn't stop talking about what they want to see in a sequel. As of this writing, the follow-up is still a trend, with more tweets than any of the other sequels in contention.
Choose 3 upcoming movies, the rest get cancelled... pic.twitter.com/T7doY4AYqW— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2020
If you were hoping to see Chris Evans in his role — which, judging by the tweets, many were — Johnson himself has confirmed the actor won't return for the sequel.
“Think of it like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie. So, whole new location, whole new cast. Does that cancel out all your questions?” Johnson revealed about the sequel earlier this year. “Not in my movie, but in life? I mean, he lives in Boston so, why not?”
0comments
*****
Knives Out is now available wherever movies are sold. The untitled Knives Out sequel has yet to set a release date.prev
