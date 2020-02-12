Rian Johnson Is Loving Twitter’s Title Suggestions for the Knives Out Sequel

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was one of the most beloved movies of last year, earning tons of praise from critics and audiences alike, and even scoring an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Last week, it was officially announced that the movie would be getting a sort-of sequel. The director plans to create at least one more film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, which will put the character in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for Knives Out decided to ask fans on the social media site for title suggestions. The results were hilarious and caught the attention of Johnson himself.

“I have been reading these all day and gotten zero writing done,” Johnson wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

I have been reading these all day and gotten zero writing done https://t.co/hx3740K76A — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 11, 2020

The results ended up being so vast that they even made a Twitter Moment. You can check out some of the best suggestions below:

The Knifening

The Knives Have Eyes

2 Knives 2 Out

Knives Out 2: Murderbugaloo https://t.co/dPn6VO7L3n — Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) February 11, 2020

Knives Out 2: Point Blanc — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 11, 2020

Baby It’s Knife Time: This is Knives Out 2, The Movie — ben mekler (@benmekler) February 11, 2020

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision.

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Based on this explanation, it’s unlikely the title of the film will actually use the words “Knives Out,” which is why this is probably our favorite title suggestion for future Blanc films:

Yo, @KnivesOut. I got you. KNIVES OUT

FORKED TONGUE

A SPOONFUL OF CYANIDE

FROM THE LADLE TO THE GRAVE The @rianjohnson Silverware Murders. https://t.co/gyAh58PGTi — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) February 12, 2020

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on February 25th.