Knives Out 3 Gets Major Update From Rian Johnson After Success of Glass Onion

It may be a bit later than anticipated, but Knives Out 3 is most certainly on its way. In a new wide-ranging profile about his new filmmaking incubator, Knives Out helmer Rian Johnson has confirmed he's actively developing the threequel now that the writers' strike is over.

"It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along," Johnson said in the piece with TheWrap. "I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

Little has been revealed about the movie, other than Johnson's previous desires to set the film somewhere in America after Glass Onion took Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to Greece.

"I want it to be in America," Johnson shared with Insider last December. "There's a lot of tempting things of going to – Paris or the Alps – but I feel it's really important that these are American movies. Even with Glass Onion, it's set overseas but it's a group of Americans who are trapped on an island together, so bringing it back to somewhere a little closer to home I think could be a good thing for the next one."

Knives Out 3 is Johnson's second of two movies under his lucrative deal with Netflix, which swooped in at the height of the pandemic to purchase the rights to the franchise.

"It's interesting. We structured the [Netflix deal] so that if I wanted to do something else next, I could," the filmmaker explained to Deadline last year. "And I think everybody assumed I'd have a couple other random ideas — unrelated projects — that I've been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I'm going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that's the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now. [It's] the idea of figuring out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one."

Knives Out is available wherever movies are sold while Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery can be streamed on Netflix.

What actors do you want to see appear in Knives Out 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!