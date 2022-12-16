Knives Out 3: Rian Johnson Narrows Down Location for Glass Onion Sequel

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released in theatres at the end of November for a week, and it's finally coming to Netflix this month. The film marks the second Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson, and it's very likely this won't be the last. Johnson has addressed the idea of making a prequel, and he's made it clear that he wants to keep working with Craig. In fact, he recently told Insider that he already knows where the would want the potential third movie to take place. Knives Out was set outside of Boston and Glass Onion took place in Greece. According to Johnson, he wants to return to America for the third installment.

"I want it to be in America," Johnson shared. "There's a lot of tempting things of going to – Paris or the Alps – but I feel it's really important that these are American movies. Even with Glass Onion, it's set overseas but it's a group of Americans who are trapped on an island together, so bringing it back to somewhere a little closer to home I think could be a good thing for the next one."

"It's interesting. We structured the [Netflix deal] so that if I wanted to do something else next, I could," Johnson recently explained to Deadline. "And I think everybody assumed I'd have a couple other random ideas — unrelated projects — that I've been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I'm going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that's the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now. [It's] the idea of figuring out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one."

Who Stars in Glass Onion?

In addition to Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. Currently, Glass Onion is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score which is very similar to the score of its predecessor, Knives Out. The first film currently has a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie when talking about Glass Onion.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to land on Netflix on December 23rd.