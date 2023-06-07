Glass Onion Star Doesn't Think They'll Return for Knives Out 3

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion was released last year, and it was his second mystery film to follow Daniel Crag as Benoit Blanc. The instantly-beloved detective made his debut in Knives Out, which featured a star-studded cast who did not return for the follow-up (with one hilarious exception). Johnson is expected to make a third Benoit Blanc film, and he even has ideas about the threequel's setting. Much like with Knives Out and Glass Onion, it's unlikely any of the big stars from Glass Onion will be returning for the next mystery. In fact, Janelle Monáe, who gave a fan-favorite performance in the second film, recently spoke with ET Canada and explained they probably won't be returning as their character(s) in Knives Out 3.

"I would be honored [to do Knives Out 3]. But Rian [Johnson] is not going to cast [you] if you've already done Knives Out with the exception of Daniel Craig, because he has to be the detective Benoit Blanc that comes in. Maybe I'll get plastic surgery and I'll just become a new actor and then I'll audition and then I'll get it," Monáe joked. "I love those murder mysteries."

Janelle Monáe Took Inspiration From the Joker:

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Janelle Monáe shared that she took inspiration from some iconic DC characters during the Glass Onion scene that features one of her characters, Helen, smashing many priceless items.

"I had so much fun that day," Monáe shared. "I pulled from all of my favorite characters like Riddler and the Joker. I only had two takes to do all of that because once you break that glass, it takes a lot to clean up. I had to really map out everything in my head and make sure that I was getting a different variety of smashing. There's the big, big moment. How do you lead up to that? How do you keep the audience engaged as you're breaking all these things?"

What Song Does Janelle Monáe Sing in a Glass Onion Deleted Scene?

Last year, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton teased a Glass Onion deleted scene that fans have been eager to see. During a chat with Rotten Tomatoes, the duo revealed they pitched a flashback scene to Johnson that would allow them to perform a song together. According to the interview, the duo revealed they are both "mega Bowie fans" and wanted Monáe's other character, Andi, to sing "Moonage Daydream" while Norton's Miles accompanied her on guitar.

Sadly, the moment didn't make it into the movie, and Johnson might not share the deleted scene with the world. "It's such an incredible memory of this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for like seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade," Johnson explained. "It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.