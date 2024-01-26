Knives Out 3 Gets a Promising Update

The Knives Out franchise has become something unique in the modern movie landscape, spawning buzzy and star-studded mystery movies courtesy of writer-director Rian Johnson. After the hype of the first two movies, fans are just as (if not more) excited to see what Knives Out 3 has in store — and apparently, that wait might be over sooner than later. A new report from Deadline, revealing that Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street production company has signed on producer Katy McNeill, provides a major update regarding the status of Knives Out 3. According to the report, Knives Out 3 will begin production for Netflix "later this year." This comes after Johnson had most recently revealed that development on the third Knives Out film was "coming along", after work was briefly delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

"It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along," Johnson said at the time. "I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

What Is Knives Out 3 About?

Plot details, as well as any sort of casting updates, for Knives Out 3 are currently unknown, outside of the return of Daniel Craig's beloved sleuth Benoit Blanc. As those tied to the film have revealed, the newest chapter in the saga will be "very, very different" from both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

What Was Knives Out 2 About?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, and Dave Bautista as Duke Cody.

