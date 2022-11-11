Rian Johnson Teases Work on Knives Out 3, Calls It "Creative Challenge"

Knives Out became one of the breakout films of 2019, with writer-director Rian Johnson crafting an absolutely compelling murder mystery. Johnson and the film's star, Benoit Blanc actor Daniel Craig, definitely aren't done with the franchise, with two new sequels being greenlit by Netflix. The first, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be arriving later this year, but fans are definitely already excited about the prospect of seeing another installment with the third film. In a recent interview with Total Film, Johnson teased his work on the third film, and that the "creative challenge" of crafting something different from Knives Out and Glass Onion might compel him and Craig to work on it next, before any other projects.

"I had for a while thought that maybe I should do something else first," Johnson explained. "But the God's honest truth is, I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that's completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that's the most interesting creative challenge to me. So I might just dive in and see what we come up with."

"It might be [the next thing I do]," Craig revealed. "I don't know... It depends on how quick [Johnson] is."

"As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves..." Johnson said of future films. "The second we feel like we're repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we'll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we're doing something new and surprising every time."

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.