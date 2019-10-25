Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Campaigns for Michael Shannon to Host SNL

Rian Johnson is the director best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper, Brick, and the “Ozymandias” episode of Breaking Bad, and his upcoming movie looks just as promising. Knives Out is set to hit theaters next month and features a star-studded cast, including Michael Shannon, who has appeared in the DC Extended Universe as Zod as well as many revered films, including Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Recently, Chicago critic, Nick Allen, tweeted that he learned of Shannon’s dreams to host Saturday Night Live. The tweet caught the attention of Johnson, who is all for the idea.

“Just learned from Michael Shannon that he’s always wanted to be on SNL. Obviously the world needs this more than most things. Time to start a Twitter movement #ShannonOnSNL @rianjohnson,” Allen wrote.

“C’mon people let’s redeem the internet #ShannonOnSNL,” Johnson replied.

In addition to Shannon, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chirs Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is also the first project Johnson has released since The Last Jedi, with the director experimenting in other genres before returning to a galaxy far far away in his own Star Wars trilogy.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan, so if it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will,” Johnson recently explained.

Knives Out hits theaters everywhere on November 27th.